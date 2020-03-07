Akel: president should be wary of losing credibility with the UN

If President Anastasiades was genuinely interested in a solution to the Cyprus problem, as he is trying to convince the entire Cypriot people, he will have to weigh his actions very carefully, Akel leader Andros Kyprianou said on Saturday.

He was responding to a question during a visit to a Nicosia supermarket to greet female workers ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8 on his opinion about the concerns expressed earlier this week by Unficyp on the temporary closing of four crossing points.

Giving an overview of the situation, Kyprianou said, there is currently tension between the two communities, increased reservations “and concerns at the United Nations about Mr Anastasiades’ credibility, about what he really means by everything he has been doing.”

He added that despite his party’s disagreement over whether Unficyp should take a stand on these issues, the president and government should be concerned “that the UN is now openly addressing us, accusing us of specific actions that we are taking and which they consider to be causing problems and difficulties”.

“If Mr Anastasiades is really interested in the solution to the Cyprus problem, as he is trying to persuade the entire Cypriot people, he will have to measure his actions very carefully.” Kyprianou said.

He added that the latest developments weaken the forces in the Turkish Cypriot community that want and are interested in a solution. Kyprianou also expressed concerns over the possibility of resuming meaningful negotiations after the elections in the north next month with all that has been taking place lately.

“All this should have been considered by the government before making a decision that has no scientific proof whatsoever,” the Akel leader said, referring to the reason given for the closures as a way of containing the spread of the coronavirus.

He reiterated that he was no convinced by the excuse given by the government that they had to close some crossings because they could not find nurses to help with the screening of the people crossing.

“It think they are underestimating our intelligence,” Kyprianou said.

The government announced last week it would temporarily close the crossings at Ledra Street, Astromeritis, Lefka and Dherynia for seven days as part of measures to prevent a possible spread of the coronavirus. It extended the measure this week until Monday.

A statement by Unficyp expressing concern over this development has upset the government and several political parties with Anastasiades on Friday branding it “an unfortunate intervention.”

Anastasiades said there was cooperation between the two communities but the responsibility for any decisions belonged to the government of the recognised republic.