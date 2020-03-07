March 7, 2020

An early International Women’s Day surprise in Limassol by Zillien

Although Cyprus is well known for its sunny weather throughout the year, this Friday afternoon brought along very cloudy and rainy weather. Despite this, on a rather typical early spring day, the women of Limassol were given a chance to greet it with very bright smiles.

A team of young and energetic young people surprised women drivers by gifting them with a beautiful rose and congratulating them on the approaching International Women’s Day on March 8. Some were very surprised, others flattered, but most importantly, all of them seemed extremely happy to receive such a small yet symbolic gift.

This gesture was not left unnoticed online as stories capturing this special moment made their way on to various social media channels. Each post carried the #Zillien hashtag, the company behind this campaign, which elected to keep its identity a mystery.



