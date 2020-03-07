House president defends MP ethic plan: it’s not ‘the Syllouris code’

ALTHOUGH mocked and ridiculed by the media for the code of ethics for deputies presented a couple of weeks ago, House president Demetris Syllouris has staunchly defended what he described as “very serious work”, that took several years and effort by many people to complete.

“Therefore it is not the Syllouris code,” he said, in reference to disparaging comments in the press. “We studied what happens in other parliaments, both in parliamentary and presidential democracies, we had a study by two academics from the University of Cyprus and after three years of hard work we ended up with a 150-page proposal.”

The word ‘proposal’ is key, because the 155-page tome, titled ‘Code of Principles and Canons of Ethics and Transparency for the Members of the House of Representatives’ will be submitted to the House institutions committee. They will study and make changes as will the House plenum before voting it through. “They can add to it, take things out or throw it in the bin, if they wish,” said Syllouris.

There have already been reactions by deputies about the length of the code, with Akel chief Andros Kyprianou saying it could not be a basis for discussion because it was too long. “We asked for your help but did not expect a PhD study,” quipped Kyprianou, adding that Akel would draft its own code and present it to the House.

Meanwhile, on Thursday it was reported that Syllouris had forwarded the code to the Council of Europe’s Greco (Group of States Against Corruption) office. If Greco endorses the code, it is understood parties would be unable to amend it, as seemed to be their intention.

The code has been savagely criticised by newspapers which claimed some provisions suppressed free speech, freedom of information and transparency. It also includes provisions regulating relations between deputies and journalists as well as stipulating what type of articles deputies can have published.

Syllouris conceded there were some parts of the code he had doubts about, but explained that many of the provisions came from a big range of sources.

“These are not my views, we used studies, documents and codes of other countries, seeing what is done in other parliaments. On many ethical issues there are no absolutes,” he said.

Syllouris said he gave great thought to the issue of the ethics code, which he decided to pursue when he was president of the House ethics committee in the previous parliament. “I had the view that that legislature, the second tier of power, needed a framework regulating the operation of parliament and the behaviour of its members.”

He was handling this issue personally in cooperation with University of Cyprus to commission a study on the development of a code by two academics. After the last parliamentary elections, and Syllouris’ elevation as House president, the responsibility for reviewing the study fell to the House ethics committee.

“I was invited to the committee and the members asked me to carry on working on the code,” said Syllouris, who put together a team of employees of the legislature to carry out research on what happened in other parliaments.

Responding to criticism about the code’s length, he said he initially felt the code should be between five and 10 pages. “But after discussions and consultations with officials helping me and academics that offered their advice, the view was – and I agreed with this – that this was not just a code but also a system of principles and canons of ethics.”

Syllouris embraced the idea of the detailed 150-page text, because it could work like a manual for deputies. “A code is based on self-regulation; it is based on one’s conscience that cannot be arbitrary or selective, which is why the code is also an aid to the deputy,” he said.

“This would be a very helpful, especially in a country with no particular culture in parliamentary affairs.”