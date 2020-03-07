Jazz icon to perform in Cyprus

Known as the world’s funkiest trombonist, renowned as James Brown’s legendary trombone-player, Fred Wesley is coming to Cyprus this month for four live shows. As one of the greatest funk and jazz legends of all time, Wesley’s appearance in Cyprus marks the first time an artist of this magnitude and importance in this music genre has ever performed in the country.
With spine-tingling performances around the island, the musician will play between March 22 and March 25, in Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos, captivating music lovers.
Wesley has produced some of the greatest funk/jazz music ever made, both with his own band The JBs, which he directed and conducted with the great James Brown, and with The New JBs. The 76-year-old American musician is also famous around the globe for his incredible work – playing, directing or composing – for artists and musical legends we all know very well and grew up listening to. Think Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Funkadelic, Parliament, George Clinton, Maceo Parker, Count Basie, Curtis Mayfield, Barry White, Van Morrison, Lenny Kravitz and more.
“Fred Wesley is no ordinary musician,” say organisers Cloud10 Promotions. “The legendary trombonist served not only as James Brown’s primary bandleader and arranger through the 1970s but also guided George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic through its glory days.”
The will be playing in Cyprus with the Generations Trio featuring himself on vocals and trombone, 26-year-old Italian prodigy Leonardo Corradi on the organ and 47-year-old French drummer Tony Match. The three musicians initially joined forces to pay tribute to the soulful jazz of legendary organist Jimmy Smith and they clicked immediately, continuing to groove together in the most inspiring performances.
Audiences at the upcoming March concerts can expect a truly exhilarating and uplifting occasion combining Wesley’s outstanding experience, Corradi’s energetic reflection of Jimmy Smith and other jazz giants, and Match’s jazz drumming coloured electronic sounds and African beat.
“It is an honour to have such an important musician coming and performing in Cyprus,” add the organisers, “together with two fantastic musicians on organ and drums as the Generations Trio. We hope people will come out, support and enjoy this truly unique occasion for Cyprus!”
The first concert will be in Limassol at Ravens Music Hall on March 22. Then the Generations Trio will stop at Nicosia for two shows on March 23 and 24 at Theatro Dentro before heading to Paphos on March 25 for a concert at Markideio Theatre. All shows will be non-smoking and presale tickets are now available and expected to disappear quickly. Get them on SoldOut Tickets and at all Stephanis Electronics stores.
Fred Wesley
One of the greatest funk/jazz musicians performs live with the Generation Trio. March 22. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. 7.30pm. March 23-24. Theatro Dentro, Nicosia. 8.30pm. March 25. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. €20 presale and €25 at the door. Tel: 99-498642. Visit the event Facebook page here