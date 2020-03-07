March 7, 2020

Man arrested over Napa pub break-in

By Staff Reporter

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with breaking-in and stealing from an Ayia Napa pub.

The suspect was found in the shop by the police.

The pub’s owner called the police at around 3pm on Friday to report that someone had broken into his shop and that he was still there.

Police officers found the till had been broken into as well as the money slot of a pool table. It is believed he stole €10 in coins from the till and €50 from the pool table.

It was also discovered that he has been living illegally on the island since June 2018.



