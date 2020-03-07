March 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Men remanded over firework haul

By Staff Reporter00

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 21, were remanded on Saturday for five days in connection with the discovery of around 250 kilos of fireworks, flares and firecrackers in the storeroom of a courier service.

They were arrested on Friday following a sting operation, after police learned about the import of a large quantity of explosives. Nine parcels with around 25 to 30 kilos each of the explosive materials were found at a Nicosia courier service.

The courier office was put under surveillance to catch the consignees.

Investigations are taking place to determine whether the explosives were to be used for as part of the Easter tradition even though it is a banned practice, or whether the explosive material was to be used for other crimes.

 

 



