Our View: Anastasiades wants to show that he’s the one calling the shots

PRESIDENT Anastasiades may have tolerated the criticism of the party leaders at Thursday’s national council meeting about his arbitrary decision to close four crossing points a week ago but he was not prepared to do the same in the case of Unficyp that also censured the move, albeit in diplomatic language. Less than 24 hours after Unficyp’s statement, Anastasiades told journalists this was an “unfortunate intervention” incompatible with the force’s mission.
“I think interventions concerning the policies of a sovereign country, the Republic of Cyprus, which is a recognised state of the United Nations and the European Union are unfortunate.” He stopped short of calling the intervention a violation of the Republic’s sovereignty, but this was what his statement implied. “Its mission is for peace to prevail,” said Anastasiades, unable to see any link between this mission and the UN’s call for the “two sides to coordinate closely in order to provide a comprehensive response.”
The type of peace the president seems to want to prevail is through the preservation of the status quo – he acknowledged that Unficyp “has successfully achieved this to date” – with the UN guarding the buffer zones and acting as a shield against the Turkish troops. He appears to have lost interest in the long-term peace that would prevail through a settlement, which the UN has been trying to create the conditions for. “Coordinating closely” in addressing any “potential public health emergency,” was a way of cultivating cooperation and building confidence between the two sides, which Anastasiades spurned with his decision.
Responsibility for any decision belonged to the government of the recognised republic, he underlined on Friday, indicating that his primary concern was to show he was calling the shots rather than jointly finding an effective way to address a potential health emergency, which could not be stopped by the buffer zone or the closed crossing points. Anastasiades also knew that making an issue out of the UN intervention would deflect attention away from his decision on the crossing points, which not even the rejectionist parties backed; only Elam supported it.
Our concern was now Unficyp’s intervention in the affairs of a sovereign state. We want Unficyp to defend the sovereign state by guarding the buffer zone, but when it expresses a view we do not approve of, we accuse the force of intervention in the policy of the sovereign state. Perhaps the next time the UN Security Council discusses the withdrawal of Unficyp from Cyprus, the government should not urge Council members to oppose such a move. This would end the unfortunate interventions by Unficyp for good.