Playoffs to get underway in Cyprus

The second phase of the Cyprus football championship gets underway this weekend with the top six teams gunning for the championship and the lucrative European places.

The teams that finished in places 7 to 12 have only one goal and that is avoiding finishing last, a position that will see them relegated to the second division.

In the top playoff group Omonia and Anorthosis who are level on points, begin with a four-point advantage over champions Apoel, while Apollon lag a further point behind.

Omonia begin their challenge to land the championship for the 21st time in Limassol against AEL.

It will be a tough game against Ducan Kerkez’s well-organised and difficult to beat side. Omonia’s task has become even harder as they will be without the injured Mavrias and the suspended Boteak for this crucial game.

Tomáš Hubočan is expected to replace Mavrias while Ortega should take the place of Boteak.

Even though sixth-placed AEL have a better chance of landing a European ticket via the Cyprus Cup (they are in the semi-final), their young Belgian striker Ryan Mmaee said about the Omonia game: “It is important as a win will give us a psychological boost to achieve our goal which is to play European football next season, either through the league or the cup competition.”

Anorthosis face the team that defeated them just a week ago on the last day of the regular season. In that game Anorthosis were poor and were outplayed by AEK for large parts.

Coach Temui Ketsbaia is expected to make changes to his starting eleven with Renato Margaca given a starting berth after a long period on the sidelines, while Kacharava will replace the suspended Duris. Ruben Rayos’ recent lack of form is a major reason why Anorthosis slumped to two consecutive defeats and the Georgian coach may decide to bench him.

Apollon and Apoel tangle at the Tsirion with both teams aiming for the three points as a draw suits neither.

When the two sides last met a few weeks ago in Nicosia, Apoel hit four past their opponents. However, since then, 360 minutes of playing time have passed with the champions failing to find the net.

In the bottom group, Doxa Katokopias are 11 points adrift of safety and only a miracle can save them from relegation. They begin their near impossible task against the strongest team of the group Pafos FC, who missed out on a top group position on the last day of the regular season.

Enosis are two points above the relegation zone and two points behind their weekend opponents Olympiakos. Should the team from Paralimni take the three points Olympiakos will automatically be dragged into the relegation scramble.

In the final game, last but one Ethnikos Achnas are away to Nea Salamina and need the points to give them a fighting chance of first division survival.

Group A

Saturday: AEL v Omonia (6.00pm)

Sunday: Anorthosis v AEK (4.00pm), Apollon v Apoel (6.00pm)

Group B

Saturday: Nea Salamina v Ethnikos (5.00pm), Enosis v Olympiakos (7.00pm)

Sunday: Doxa v PAfos FC (7.00pm)