March 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police forced to use tear gas on Ledra St protesters (with video)

By Evie Andreou0337
Protester in the north who had been sprayed with tear gas (Agnieszka Rakoczy)

Police on Saturday said they were forced to use tear gas against a large group of protesters from northern Nicosia who tried to push through the closed Ledra Street crossing barrier to the government-controlled areas.

One police officer was injured and was taken  to hospital.

According to the police the officers on duty were forced to use the tear gas to push back more than 100 people who were trying to break the barrier from the north and pass to the south.

The incident took place just before noon.

Demonstrators at the bottom of Ledra St on Saturday (CNA)

Unite Cyprus Now, which is one of the co-organisers of the protest, tweeted that while they and other organisations had agreed not to push the barrier and to hold a peaceful protest, some did go ahead.

This is the second such protest taking place for the second Saturday in the row after the cabinet’s decision last week to suspend the operation of the Ledra Street, Astromeritis, Lefka and Dherynia crossings for seven days. Government announced on Thursday the measure would be extended until Monday.

Kıbrıslı Türk eylemciler barikatı zorlandı. 20 dakika kadar arbede yaşandı, polis, tazyikli su kullandı. Ayrıntılar http://www.yeniduzen.com/barikatta-gerginlik-124623h.htm

Posted by yeniduzen on Saturday, 7 March 2020



