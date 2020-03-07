March 7, 2020

Public have their say on the closing of the four crossing points (Video)

By Theo Panayides00
A few days after most of the checkpoints between the two sides of Cyprus were closed due to coronavirus – but before any confirmed case of the virus had appeared on the island – we asked a random selection of people on the streets of Nicosia for their opinion.


