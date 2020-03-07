March 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Weekly theatre workshops

By Eleni Philippou011

A series of workshops that were held at THOC Theatre Shelter as Wednesday Workshops from October to December last year will move to the Cyprus Theatre Museum in Limassol for a new season as Tuesday Workshops from March to May.

The workshops are aimed at participants of different ages and interests covering a wide range of topics and will be held weekly in Limassol. Each session lasts around three hours, from 4pm, and the upcoming dates and themes have been announced.

The first workshop is in a couple of days, on March 10, and it deals with theatrical writing for beginners. This is the first part of the workshop led by Alexia Papalazarou, part two will come later on in the month. There’s a limited number of seats so if interested, make sure to contact 25-343464 to reserve a spot.

In two weeks’ time Korina Kontaxaki will address physical expression and breathing for the actor with yoga-based techniques. For an introduction to theatrical direction, head to Paris Erotokritou’s workshop on March 24 where he will focus on the early stages of the rehearsal process.

The final March workshop is part two of theatrical writing with Alexia Papalazarou, on the last day of the month. From then on, four more workshops are planned for the season until May 12 and will continue to be all in Greek. The only thing to remember is to pre-book and wear comfortable clothing and shoes.

 

Tuesday Workshops

Weekly theatre-based workshops. Every Tuesday. Cyprus Theatre Museum, Limassol. 4pm-7pm. €6. Tel: 25-343464



Related posts

Jazz icon to perform in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Jazz Saturdays and Cuban Sundays at Sarah’s Jazz Club

Eleni Philippou

Flying Dutchman comes to Paphos

Eleni Philippou

Time to reflect at new exhibition

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Yasemin Lebanese Cuisine, Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

Excavating contemporary archaeology

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign