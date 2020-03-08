Bacalar spearheads Bentley Mulliner’s return

Bentley Mulliner has revealed the all-new Bacalar: the rarest two-door Bentley of the modern era, and “the ultimate expression of two-seat, open-air luxury”.

This definitive Grand Tourer spearheads a return to coachbuilding by Bentley Mulliner – the oldest coachbuilder in the world.

Just 12 examples of this striking, limited edition model are being created, offering “supreme luxury and breathtaking performance”.

Continuing Bentley’s strategy of naming cars after remarkable landmarks – which started with Bentayga in 2015 – the car is named after Laguna Bacalar in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, a lake renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty.

A roofless Barchetta design with all-new, muscular coachwork, each Bacalar will be unique: the result of direct interaction between the Bentley Mulliner design team and the individual customer.

Bentley Mulliner traces its roots back to the 1500s, when the company’s original focus was customising luxurious, horse-drawn carriages. In the 1760s, the Mulliner family business refocused on coachbuilding and rose to prominence when it was commissioned to build and maintain carriages for the Royal Mail postal service. With the arrival of the motor car, the company stepped away from horse-drawn carriages and focused on coachbuilding for mechanical propulsion.

The then independent Mulliner crafted a bespoke, three-litre, two-seater Bentley for the 1923 Olympia Show in London, creating a bond between the two companies that would last for decades. Mulliner bodied over 240 Bentley chassis in the 1920s alone.

Perhaps the most famous was Mulliner’s design for the 1952 R-Type Continental, still considered one of the most beautiful cars of all time. The fastest, four-seat sports car of the era, the R-Type’s iconic beauty continues to influence design today through the Bentley Continental GT.

Mulliner cemented its partnership with Bentley in 1959 by becoming part of the business. It later moved into the old engineering experimental department at Bentley headquarters in Crewe and has remained there ever since. Today, around 40 employees, ranging from specialists with over 40 years of Mulliner experience to apprentices learning the skills that have been honed over decades of manufacturing, work for the company.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and Chief Executive of Bentley Motors, comments: “In Bacalar, we have created a fully bespoke Bentley, orientated towards a two seat open-top experience, and carrying a number of the forward-thinking elements of future luxury, first heralded in our EXP 100 GT as part of our Centenary celebrations last year.

“Bacalar is a rare and remarkable Bentley, and whilst clearly defined, will be an extraordinary and collaborative experience for just 12 discerning people”.

Bentley describes the car as “a seamless fusion of materials with an intelligent curation of technology”.

The dramatic tapered cowls at the rear hark back to the Barchetta sports cars of old, while the wraparound cockpit flows from a new, steeply angled centre console into the dashboard and doors. These then wrap rearwards towards the semi-enclosed luggage compartment behind the two seats.

Sustainable, ethically-sourced materials previewed in the EXP 100 GT concept car last year have now become reality in the Bacalar – just eight months after first being previewed. These include paint containing ash from rice husks, which provides a sustainable way of delivering a rich metallic finish, natural British wool and 5,000-year-old Riverwood sourced from the ancient Fenlands of East Anglia.

The Bacalar features an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6.0-litre, W12 TSI engine. The makers say it is “the most advanced 12-cylinder engine in the world”, producing 659 PS (650 bhp) and 900 Nm (667 lb.ft) of torque.

An advanced Active All-Wheel-Drive System varies the torque split between front and rear wheels. It allows the Bacalar to use rear-wheel drive as much as possible during normal driving (for optimum efficiency and dynamic performance).

Bentley says the dual-clutch, eight-speed transmission offers faster, more efficient gear changes. An adaptive chassis uses Bentley’s intelligent, 48-volt Dynamic Ride System to ensure a responsive ride and ‘exceptional handling and refinement’ in all conditions.

The air suspension system controls ride comfort and lateral roll, cushioning passengers from excessive movement.

The rear clamshell and top deck are crafted from lightweight aluminium, while the doors and wings are carbon fibre.

The car sits on extended haunches, with the rear track 20 mm wider than a Continental GT, “to provide a more muscular, sporting stance”.

Inside the cabin are uniquely designed details and the interior can be finished in any number of ways, with each car co-created by the customer in conjunction with the Bentley Mulliner team.

Beluga leather and natural wool set the tone. For the first demonstration car, the use of Bentley Mulliner’s Khamun accent leather highlights the wraparound cabin theme and matches the new and unique Yellow Flame exterior paintwork.

Every element has been specifically designed for the Bacalar. A new D-shaped steering wheel features Alcantara inserts; the gear-shifter is also finished in Alcantara with Dark Bronze detailing. Leather strap door and seat releases, unique digital instrumentation and a unique key design aim to enhance the luxurious cabin still further.

At the heart of the centre console is the famous Bentley Rotating Display. The system revolves the Riverwood veneer when the engine is started to reveal the high-resolution touchscreen.

Three configurable windows are able to display the driver’s preferred functions, like telephone, media and navigation. The interface is designed to operate like a modern smartphone, with menus that are structured and simple to follow. The third side of the Bentley Rotating Display presents three analogue dials that display outside temperature, a compass and chronometer – “providing an alternative to the touchscreen when the driver wants to digitally detox”.

Each car also features a unique clock face with individual one-of-12 badging.

The wraparound dashboard is cut from rare Riverwood, a sustainable wood from naturally fallen trees that has been preserved for 5,000 years in peat bogs, lakes and rivers found in the Fenlands of East Anglia, England. The wood is air-dried in a controlled environment over a long period of time to prevent damage and conserve its unique characteristics.

If you want a Bacalar, however, you’re out of luck: all examples have already been allocated to customers around the world.

But this is just the first: other new bespoke Bentleys will follow as part of the Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt portfolio, one of three new divisions of the Bentley Mulliner organisation.