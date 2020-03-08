March 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus to send security forces to Greece amidst border clashes

By Andria Kades01
Greek riot police and soldiers stand guard near the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, in Kastanies, Greece

Cyprus will send security forces to Greece to help it protect its borders, government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios announced on Sunday.

The development came after President Nicos Anastasiades had a lengthy phone conversation with Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 11:30am.

According to a written statement from Kousios, the two discussed the developments over Turkey’s migration policy as well as the incidents taking place at the borders between Greece and Turkey and the increasing migration flows in Cyprus.

According to Kousios, Anastasiades informed Mitsotakis that Cyprus is ready to send forces to Greece to help it protect its borders, stipulating that they are also Europe’s borders.

Mitsotakis accepted the offer and therefore, security forces will be sent to Greece immediately to “protect and guard the borders of Greece and Europe.”

Kousios’ statement also added that Anastasiades and Mitsotakis agreed on the stance they will keep during a phone discussion they will have on Sunday evening with the President of the European Council Charles Michel in light of the talks between Michel, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.



