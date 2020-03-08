Greens oppose new campsite in sensitive area

Last a year an illegal campsite was dismantled in the Natura 2000 Akamas, only to be rapidly replaced by a legal one

By Bejay Browne

The Green party have hit out at the construction of a private campsite currently underway close to the Baths of Aphrodite and Fontana Amorosa, a sensitive and protected area of outstanding natural beauty in Neo Chorio in the Akamas.

It is on the same site where an illegal caravan site existed for decades before being dismantled last year. They question why one campsite in such a sensitive area was wrong, yet another – despite its licences – can be right

Legal or not, the project is a ‘big crime’ the Greens say.

“There may be licences, but for us this is a big crime and we question what has suddenly changed. This is the thin end of the wedge; people have called us so many times as the building is going up. Why did they choose here, a very environmentally sensitive area and part of Natura 2000?” Andreas Evlavis, the secretary of the Paphos Greens told the Sunday Mail.

However, local authorities are welcoming the project, insisting that it will be beneficial for the area and create new jobs.

“We are very sensitive to the importance and beauty of the area and the project has to proceed with this in mind and not destroy it. It will be good for the area and much better than the make-shift site that was there before with caravans that was destroying the area,” said Neo Chorio community leader, Andreas Christodoulou.

Natura 2000 is a European-wide network of protected natural areas for species of flora, fauna, birds and habitats. It promotes the protection of the environment and biodiversity.

The natural grotto of the Baths of Aphrodite, and its botanical garden are hugely popular with visitors to the island.

The Neo Chorio community council tore down the illegal makeshift campsite in September, which was home to around 30 caravans, bringing to an end what they called an unacceptable and unhygienic situation.

“The caravans and structures destroyed the area, it was dirty, like a gypsy site and no water or toilets. The new site will be in a European style, with water, electricity and showers and so on,” he said.

The project is being carried out by a local private developer from the Polis Chrysochous area.

“They have all of the necessary licences and the project will attract tourists and it’s aimed at people who don’t have so much money for a hotel or who enjoy camping and nature.”

But Evlavis is convinced that environment concerns were not the reason the makeshift area was cleared. It was simply so that a private campsite could be established there.

“We were concerned when they suddenly cleared the area after so many years. Thirty years or so of the caravans and structures and no one said anything, then suddenly they move all of the caravans and clean the area in one week. This private campsite was why they actually cleaned the area, this is the reality,” he said.

Permission for an official campsite has been refused twice before, as it’s a Natura 2000 area at the entrance to the Akamas, he added.

He fears that granting permission now is also a way to push for the construction of a road to Fontana Amorosa.

“The greens have been concerned about this sort of move for many years and the Friends of Akamas as well,” he said.

According to the local authorities, the campsite will include four wooden buildings classed as ‘public spaces’, and will be used to house toilets, showers, a laundry. There may also be a mini market for the use of people staying at the site that will operate two or three days a week and a small cafe selling soft drinks and coffees.

Campers at the new site will have the option of bringing their own tent or hiring one from the site. There will be space for 43 tents and short stay space for 17 caravans.

The site will be family friendly and not a place for party people or long-term stayers, the community leader stressed.

The site is due to open in June.

“Now the area will be much better,” he said.

The Greens are not convinced and hint at foul play.

“It’s time to stop pillaging the environment with the blessing of the state. We believe the ‘whispers’ that everything was done with the contribution of high-level government officials. This must be investigated and taken seriously,” the party said in a statement.