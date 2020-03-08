March 8, 2020

Justice Minister marks International Women’s Day by stressing equal opportunities for women

By Andria Kades00

Every woman has the right to stand equally next to any man without oppression, exploitation and violence, Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said on Sunday, in light of International Women’s Day.

In a written statement, he outlined that it is the duty of the state and his ministry to ensure that the conditions for equal opportunities for women are strengthened in all fields including boosting employment for women, their digital abilities, ridding society of stereotypes and sexism and promoting equal participation of men and women in decision-making centres.

“We all have a duty to safeguard women from every form of abuse and strengthen institutions, values and role models, adding that every woman has the right to stand equal to any man without oppression, exploitation and violence.”

Savvides stipulated the government has a national action plan for equality for 2019-2023 and a series of bills in parliament which are aimed at tackling inequalities and discrimination against women as well as modernizing family law, penalising domestic violence, harassment and stalking.

The minister highlighted that “it is not enough to institutionalise the right to equality. It requires a continuous fight from everyone, women and men, to reverse the anachronistic perceptions of women’s place in society. This is a key precondition to strengthen social cohesion and social justice.”

International Women’s Day should be a day of reflection because prosperity, development and democracy itself, take place through gender equality, Savvides said.



