March 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man remanded in relation to arson attack

By Staff Reporter00

A 22-year-old man was remanded for four days on Sunday at Paphos district court in relation to an arson attack.

According to police, he is being investigated after a car was set on fire in Moutalos outside the residence of the woman who owned the car at around 4:15am on Friday. The front part of the car suffered extensive damage.

A 25-year-old man is also wanted in relation to the case.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

The real dilemma tormenting Greek Cypriots

Christos Panayiotides

Justice Minister marks International Women’s Day by stressing equal opportunities for women

Andria Kades

Instascam: woman loses thousands to internet ‘lover’

Staff Reporter

Teenage boy hit by car

Andria Kades

Division stokes migrant crisis

Nick Theodoulou

Police say they were forced to use defensive spray on Ledra St protesters (with videos) (Update 5)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign