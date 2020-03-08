March 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing girl

By Andria Kades01

A 13-year-old girl is missing from her Larnaca residence since Saturday afternoon, police said on Sunday.

The girl is described as average built with shoulder-length black, curly hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black clothes when she left the house.

Anyone with any information could contact Larnaca police at 24804060, 24804072, the closest police station or use the numbers 112, 199 or 1460.



Related posts

Man remanded in relation to arson attack

Staff Reporter

The real dilemma tormenting Greek Cypriots

Christos Panayiotides

Justice Minister marks International Women’s Day by stressing equal opportunities for women

Andria Kades

Instascam: woman loses thousands to internet ‘lover’

Staff Reporter

Teenage boy hit by car

Andria Kades

Division stokes migrant crisis

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign