Music sounds around the island

Carnival festivities may be over but live music and dance parties continue around the island. Tonight, Limassol bar Sto Dromo is hosting local band Equinox for a night of live jazz and funk music. From 9.30pm until midnight Giorgos Krassides, Marinos Neophytou, Ioannis Karseras and Marios Gregoriou will be sharing their sounds.
Next Saturday Sto Dromo will leave funky jazz melodies behind and make room for reggae sounds in a session with JAH Star Soundsystem and special guests from High Station Sound. “Expect uplifting Roots, Reggae, Dub music and nothing but good vibes” says the bar. Entrance is free and the music starts at 8pm.
Meanwhile The Triple Soul Band will head to Mason Bar on Thursday for a live session of funk, soul and jazz. Again, this event is free to attend and starts at 9pm.
Larnaca also has a few live music gigs lined up, starting on Thursday at Savino Rock Bar which will host the popular Greek singer Christos Thiveos in a live performance. Opening the evening will be a performance by Marios Orphanides and Christos Seas.
The following day Savino Live will host The Zilla Project to perform songs from their debut album This One’s for the President as well as their unique versions of Blues classics. Tickets cost €10.
In Nicosia the Azucar Fiesta will be organised by the DanzAddiction Dance Studio at Grey Terrace on Saturday. Two DJs, low-priced drinks are on offer.
For a more retro vibe, Semeli Hotel is hosting a party blasting tunes from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s with DJ Chris Americanos. Finally, Greek hip hop artist Novel 729 will present his new album at RED.Music Stage in a three-hour live show.
Equinox Live
Quartet plays funk jazz. March 8. Sto Dromo, Limassol.9.30pm-12am
Triple Soul Band
Trio performs funk, soul and jazz music. March 12. Mason Bar, Limassol. 9pm
Christos Thiveos
Greek singer performs live. March 12. Savino Rock Bar, Larnaca. 9pm
The Zilla Project
Local blues band plays songs from their debut album and unique versions of blues classics. March 13. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm. €10
Retro Disco Night
60s, 70s, 80s and 90s party. March 14. Semeli Hotel, Nicosia. 9pm €8 including a drink
Jah Star Sound meets High Station
Uplifting Roots, Reggae and Dub music. March 14. Sto Dromo, Limassol.8pm-2am
Azucar Fiesta Latina Nights
Latin party with 2 DJs, a big dancefloor and animations. March 14. Grey Terrace, Nicosia. 10.30pm-2.30am. €7 including a drink
Novel 729
Greek hip hop artist Novel 729 presents his new album. March 14. RED.Music Stage, Nicosia. 8-11.30pm. €15