March 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia taxi drivers postpone strike

By Andria Kades01

The Nicosia taxi association announced on Sunday they would postpone a scheduled four-hour strike scheduled for Monday.

Set to take place between 6:30am to 10:30am, the association said they decided to postpone the strike due to recent ‘social events’ taking place in Cyprus and therefore do not wish to “further burden the police which is carrying out duties of ensuring law and order.”

The association said they do not want to add more pressure by holding the work stoppage. The reasons behind the strike stem behind what they call a “refusal and neglect” by the management of the Health Insurance Organization (HIO) to respond in writing over questions related to professional taxi drivers and Gesy.



