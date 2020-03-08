Our View: President has finally decided we have a migrant problem

EVENTS of the last week on the Greece-Turkey border jolted our government out of its complacency by reminding it that Cyprus also faces a serious immigration problem in urgent need of attention. As interior minister, before his move to finance, Constantinos Petrides had repeatedly warned that the situation was veering out of control, but was largely ignored both at home and at the EU, which had no time for the problem of a small member-state that was no threat to Europe, thanks to Cyprus’ distance from the continent.

Latest figures, given by Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, put the total number of asylum seekers, including the 12,000 people that were granted international protection, at about 32,000. There were 17,000 pending asylum applications and some 4,000 pending appeals. These are not the kind of numbers that will concern the EU, even if it is the highest in the EU as a percentage of the population at 3.8 per cent. In Greece it is below one per cent. In 2019, an average of 1,000 applications for asylum were submitted each month, while this figure increased to 1,300 in February.

President Anastasiades had largely ignored the issue, focusing government policy on attracting wealthy migrants via the citizenship by investment scheme instead. Seeing the chaos at the Greece-Turkey border last week, he finally decided we also had a problem. It also suited his political agenda, having been given a lot of stick for closing four crossing points on the pretext of the coronavirus. He implied crossing points were partly to blame for the inflow of migrants. This was correct to an extent, and he used this to censure Mustafa Akinci for doing nothing to stop the arrival of migrants at Tymbou (Ercan) airport from Turkey. He also suggested, something repeated by his spokesman, that the arrival of migrants from the north was part of an orchestrated attempt by Turkey to alter the demographic profile of Cyprus.

Whether it is an orchestrated plan or not is a moot point. The numbers of migrants arriving every month has been a steady 1,000, although this rose to 1,300 last month. Interestingly, a third of asylum seekers arrive here legally either as foreign workers or college students through the Republic’s airports, while two thirds arrive from the occupied areas. Of those coming from the north, two thirds enter illegally through the buffer zone while the remainder enter through the checkpoints and seek asylum. A large number of migrants that come from the north are Africans that fly from countries like Cameroon, Congo and Nigeria to Turkey on a three-day visas and then take flights to Tymbou. The number of Africans in the old part of Nicosia has increased dramatically in the last few months, although there are no official figures.

The demographic profile of Cyprus has been changing and there is no doubt this requires urgent attention, so it was just as well Anastasiades, for whatever reasons, has decided the problem needs to be addressed without further delay. A ministerial committee set up to propose policy measures has already met the attorney-general to seek legal advice and will meet the president for more discussions on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Thursday’s national council meeting also had discussion about this, and the president asked party leaders, all of whom expressed grave concern, to submit their own proposals by Monday.

Among the measures being discussed are the creation of bigger centres to house migrants and the installation of more cameras along the Green Line which many migrants cross. One measure that is already under discussion is the introduction of stricter criteria for student visas, something private colleges have been opposing. The government should not back down because it is no secret that colleges have become the lawful means for asylum seekers from Asia to arrive in Cyprus.

The most obvious action, which the government has failed to pursue, is the speeding up of the processing of asylum applications that currently take up to two years. This alone, guarantees applicants a long stay. The answer is for the state to hire another 200 staff at the asylum and migration service to examine applications. Cutting the time for a decision to six months would act as a strong disincentive to potential asylum seekers as they would not have adequate time to settle. Most importantly, nobody would be able to accuse the government of not following international conventions in dealing with asylum seekers.

This is the way to prevent the migration issue turning, as a party leader warned on Thursday, into the biggest problem facing our country. It can be tackled with practical, lawful measures that the government could easily implement now that the president has finally realised we have a problem.