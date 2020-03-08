March 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police station temporarily closed down after suspect Covid-19 case

By Andria Kades00
Limassol general hospital

A police station in Nicosia was temporarily closed on Saturday night after a suspect appeared to have Covid-19 symptoms, police said on Sunday.

According to the police press office, a 20-year-old who was at the Omorfita police station as a suspect seemed to exhibit symptoms of the Covid-19 shortly after 8pm and was taken to the Nicosia general hospital.

He was consequently transferred to Limassol general hospital where he is currently quarantined until the results are ready.

All police members who were in contact with the suspect and consequently people who the police had been in touch with have been tested and told to self-isolate until the results are ready.

The Omorfita police station has since re-opened after it was disifected.



