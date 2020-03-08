Tales from the Coffeeshop: How ironic to see Cypriot police keeping Cypriots apart

AFTER the fascists of Elam, the fascist tendency of the Apoel supporters club came out in full support of Prez Nik’s decision to protect the health of the Turkish Cypriots by closing the four crossing points last weekend. A couple of hundred of the politicised hooligans marched to the Ledra Street checkpoint on Wednesday night holding a banner that read ‘Yes to the closing of checkpoints.’

In fairness, fascism-lite supporters were not applauding the public health element of Nik’s idiotic decision but its political element, which spokesman KK assured us at least a dozen times in the last week did not exist. He must have read up Joseph Goebbels’ advice about repeating the lie now that his boss has hit it off with Kyproulla’s fascists.

The march was held as a response to the previous weekend’s demo held by the peaceniks in which there were some scuffles with cops. One of the emotional peace-lovers, who in the heat of the moment pushed over a young national guardsman, was presented as an enemy of the state by the government which circulated film footage of his heinous crime (more below).

The Apoel hooligans, in contrast, were impeccably behaved apart from engaging in a spot of vandalism, spray-painting ‘AU 79’ on the pristine marble of Eleftheria Square. They also engaged in a little patriotic incitement to racial hatred at the checkpoint, chanting ‘Turkish Cypriots are the sons of whores’, but otherwise they were very were unusually well-behaved for football hooligans that call themselves ‘ultras’.

THE DIFFERENT treatment handed out to the two sets of protesters by the authorities gave an indication of whose side Nik’s republic was on. The peace-loving, reunification zealot was remanded in custody for two days, for no reason other than to be made an example of, as he had gone to the police station and admitted to pushing over the guardsman.

Was he remanded because he would influence witnesses, tamper with evidence or pose a threat to society? He was charged with assault, causing actual bodily harm (bruised buttock?) obstructing a person assisting law officers and rioting. Another two persons were charged with participating in an illegal gathering and rioting.

This ‘illegal gathering’ charge gives the impression we are living in a police state. We have seen much worse behaviour by protesting union members, farmers and bondholders over the years without anyone being arrested or charged; we have seen football hooligans on the rampage destroying cars, setting fires and hurling rocks at cops without anyone being arrested or charged.

But our authorities adopt a zero-tolerance approach when supporters of reunification and other traitors ‘gather illegally’ and ‘riot.’ Nobody expected the police to charge the football hooligans with hate speech, because when it is directed at the Turks it is not just permitted – it is a national duty.

THERE was another illegal gathering and riot at the Ledra Street checkpoint on Saturday, where metal barriers have been set up, with the peace-loving traitors pushing but failing to break through the cordon of policemen.

A set of protestors from the north walked through the buffer zone in an attempt cross south, but were repelled by Greek Cypriot policemen who used defensive spray to protect the Republic from the Turkish mini-invasion.

A skettos-drinking, female customer (the coffeeshop ceased being an all-male preserve last year when we decided to break with tradition and serve women) saw the irony of what happened at the checkpoint. She described it as “a ridiculous scene of the Cyprus police in the middle struggling to keep Cypriots apart”.

And KK would tell her that this was not the case. The police were protecting the protestors of the two sides from contracting the coronavirus from each other.

ON FRIDAY night there was also a peaceful, legal gathering by a newly formed, non-partisan group that demanded the closing of all checkpoints. The non-partisan group was led by non-partisan Elam whose leader, Christos Christou, Prez Nik’s new political buddy, was present and said “we want to protect our compatriots from the calamities Turkey has in store for us.”

In this case there was no corresponding demo by the fascists of the north showing their solidarity with Elam.

Meanwhile at Thursday’s national council meeting no party leaders, except Christou, gave approval to Nik’s decision to close the four checkpoints. Giorgos Perdikis was particularly critical, because the Astromeritis checkpoint that was closed served his support-base in Tylliria from where he hails. Dr Theocharous failed to see the logic of the decision, saying that even if we built a wall it would not stop the coronavirus reaching us, assuming it is coming from the north.

FOR NOW, every suspected case of coronavirus reported in our blessed homeland has tested negative. If this goes on for a few more weeks we can use it as a unique selling proposition for our island, reversing the fall of bookings reported by the tourism industry. We could use slogans such as ‘Cyprus – untouched by the coronavirus’ or ‘The coronavirus-free jewel of the Mediterranean’.

PREZ NIK appears to have adopted a new device – saying he will not say something and then saying it. Speaking to hacks on Friday about the Unficyp statement censuring the decision to close the checkpoints he said, “I wouldn’t want to comment on the unfortunate interventions of the peacekeeping force,” and then added: “I think interventions concerning the policies of a sovereign country, the Republic of Cyprus, which is a recognised state of the United Nations and the European Union are unfortunate.”

How was that not commenting? He did the same earlier in the week regarding the arrival of migrants from the north about which he called Mustafa Akinci to complain. In this case, he said something first and then said he would not say it. At an event on Wednesday night he said he had called Akinci to tell him to take responsibility for all the arrivals through Tymbou airport which was an attempt to alter the demographic character of Cyprus by the arrival of thousands and refugees.

And then he said he would not say anything else because “I am trying to avoid a worsening of our relations.” He had just accused him of sending migrants to the south to change the demographic character so he did not exactly avoid worsening relations, as was his alleged intention.

I WOULDN’T want to write anything about our holier than thou auditor-general but I have to say that he cannot resist the temptation of poking his big nose into everything. His latest gripe was contained in a letter he wrote to the House legal affairs committee, published in his official mouthpiece Phil, in which he expressed “serious reservations and objections” to government plans to establish an independent authority against corruption as well as a Transparency Commissioner.

Apart from the fact that any authority against corruption set up by the Nik government could only be seen as bad joke, what business is it of Odysseas to express an official opinion about the matter? He is the state’s bean-counter, not its legal advisor (he is not even a lawyer) so in what capacity is he complaining and analysing the weaknesses of the law?

I suspect he is being territorial, fearing he will lose his monopoly as the self-appointed, anti-corruption fighter of the Republic. I am sure that once the transparency commissioner is appointed, Odysseas will find something he or she will have done wrong to prove that he is the undisputed anti-corruption champion of the Republic.

WE HAVE found out that Odysseas’ investigation into the use of the private jet by the Prez was changed on instructions by Nik that the incorruptible auditor-general dutifully obeyed. Originally, he had drafted one report, linking the passports business with use of the private jet. Nik hit the roof when he found out and bullied Odysseas into turning the report into two separate reports – one about the passports and one about his use of the private jet – so people would not link the two and mistakenly conclude corrupt behaviour by our Prez. This was why we unexpectedly ended up with two reports.

Now we also know why our prez wants to have transparency commissioner and an independent authority against corruption – he cannot rely on Odysseas to fight corruption effectively.