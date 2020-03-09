March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Βroadband HomeΒox by Epic

By Press Release00

Internet at home with a speed of 60Mbps, by simply plugging it in, with only €19.99/month!

Continuing to fulfil its promise for a great network and great value while always aiming at providing upgraded services and products to its subscribers, Εpic is offering until the end of April the incredibly popular Broadband HomeBox for only €19.99/month for the first 12 months.

With a speed of 60Mbps, Broadband HomeBox is the ideal alternative solution to a broadband internet connection at home, without the need for a fixed line and cabling or an installation appointment. Now you can start enjoying incredibly fast internet speeds at home with three simple moves: Collect the Broadband HomeBox device, plug it in and start surfing on the same day with a 60Mbps internet connection at home.
Broadband HomeBox offers speeds of 60Mbps Download and 5Mbps Upload, while devices at home can be connected either via ethernet or wirelessly via WiFi.

Anyone interested can find out more by calling (free of charge) 800-10-800 or by visiting www.epic.com.cy/en/HomeBox



