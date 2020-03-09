March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

15-year-old caught behind the wheel after crashing car

By Evie Andreou00

A 15-year-old boy was caught driving in Protaras on Sunday evening with two other teens as passengers, police said on Monday.

Police said a car veered into the opposite lane at around 8.30pm on Protaras Avenue, almost crashing into a patrol car.

The patrol car followed the vehicle whose driver started speeding. At some point he lost control of the car, which ended up on the pavement, entered into a field and crashed into a tree.

It emerged the driver was a 15-year-old who had two other boys, aged 15 and 14, as passengers. None of them was injured.

Both the teen driver and his father were taken in for questioning. They were allowed to leave. They are to be charged at a later stage.

 

 



