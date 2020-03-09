March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Why did police not arrest those who sprayed graffiti

By CM Reader's View099
Screen grab from video footage of the scuffles at Ledra street checkpoint

The demonstrator who pushed the National guard soldier goes to the police station on his own volition and is arrested and remanded In custody for two days, while thugs from Apoel / Elam with their faces covered spray graffiti and cause damage in down town Nicosia are ignored by the police.

Go figure !!! It would appear that as the law stands the police have ‘carte blanche ‘ to arrest people and remand them in custody without any regard for a persons right to liberty or innocence until proven guilty . A ‘fast and loose ‘ dispensation of the law.

The moral of the tale is do not get arrested in Cyprus , there seems to be a lot of ‘fish of one and flesh of another ‘ in the administration of justice.

AB

