March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Female protesters took to the streets of Mexico City on International Women’s Day

By Rumble00

Female protesters took to the streets of Mexico City on International Women’s Day (March 8) to voice their anger at the wave of gender-based violence that has hit the country.



Related posts

Dog walker tackles suspect, then high fives police

CyprusMail

Greta Thunberg calls new EU climate law ‘surrender’

CyprusMail

Belgian researchers make a cake with butter made from bugs

Rumble

Mind-blowing footage of a closeup of the Moon and Venus

Rumble

Coronavirus, inside a Canary Islands hotel lockdown

Rumble

Thousands pay their final respects to Kobe Bryant

Rumble
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign