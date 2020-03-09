March 9, 2020

Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd supports the Cyprus Association of Kidney Patients’ Friends

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, once again Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd supports, as the Main Sponsor, the Annual Awareness and Prevention Week on Kidney Diseases, organized by the Cyprus Association of Kidney Patients’ Friends.

This year’s Annual Awareness and Prevention Week, organized for the 28th year in a row, will take place between the 9 and 15 of March 2020 and coincides, like every year, with the celebration of World Kidney Day. Events include informative TV and radio presentations and a Pancyprian fundraising campaign for the financial support of the Association.

Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd participates in the events with raffle tickets for the Pancyprian fundraising campaign, available at its Branches, whilst also promoting the Association’s campaign with TV and radio messages and information material at its Branches and on its website.



