Anastasiades to meet Prince Charles privately on March 19

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet with the Prince of Wales who will be on the island for a visit later in the month with the Duchess of Cornwall
According to a written statement from the president’s office, Anastasiades will receive Prince Charles at the presidential palace on March 19 where they will have a tete-a-tete meeting.
Charles and Camilla will visit the island from Wednesday March 18 to Saturday March 21.
The visit to Cyprus will be the first Royal visit to the island outside of the British bases since Queen Elizabeth visited in 1993 for the Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting and takes place in the year of the 60th anniversary year of Cyprus’ independence. According to the UK government, the programme is designed to celebrate the historic ties.
This will be the first joint visit by Charles and Camilla to Cyprus. Their tour will centre around Nicosia, and include rural visits to the Troodos mountains, and Larnaca district where they will celebrate traditional Cypriot culture, food, and crafts, and Cyprus’ heritage. The Prince and The Duchess will also meet military personnel and their families stationed in the Sovereign Base Areas.
The programme will include a visit to the UN Buffer Zone to acknowledge the peacekeeping work being undertaken by the UN and highlight initiatives to build links between the communities of Cyprus, the BHC said. The Prince of Wales will attend a meeting of the Commonwealth Blue Charter, which will gather representatives from across the Commonwealth in Larnaca and engage with religious leaders.
The Duchess of Cornwall, as Patron of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, will visit a partner organisation which has recently participated in the charity’s Battersea Home Academy to see how the organisation is implementing its learning in Cyprus. She will also continue her work to highlight the issue of domestic violence and rape around the world and engage with organisations working to support survivors.
The royal couple will depart from Cyprus for an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on March 21.