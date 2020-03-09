Arte-facts of Aphrodite

March 9, 2020

The island of Aphrodite. This is how Cyprus is often known with Aphrodite’s Rock in Paphos and a statue of the Greek goddess of love and beauty sold at every souvenir shop. Home to the mythical birthplace of the goddess, Cyprus has a long history and connection to the legend of Aphrodite.

Ans Theopisti Stylianou-Lambert has been on a quest over the last couple of years to track down personally-owned Aphrodite statues in search of contemporary visual evidence of the everyday relationship Cypriots have with archaeological artefacts. As part of her project, she decided to photograph the owners of life-sized replicas of Aphrodite of Soli next to their statues and this month she is presenting her findings in a new exhibition titled Arte-facts on March 13 at Phytorio, Nicosia Municipal Gardens.

“While the ‘original’ statue [of Aphrodite] is exhibited at the Cyprus Museum on a pedestal,” says Theopisti, “these copies step down from their pedestals and become domestic objects, exposed to the elements, placed alongside plants and other everyday objects.”

Along with her solo exhibition, Theopisti is also launching a new book on this body of work, which is part of a bigger project; the Ar[t]chaeology Project. From Friday and until March 27, Theopisti and her Aphrodite images will be at Phytorio presenting all of her arte-facts.

 

Arte-facts

Solo exhibition and book launch by Theopisti Stylianou-Lambert. March 13-27. Phytorio, Nicosia Municipal Gardens. Opening night: 7.30-10pm. Tuesday-Friday: 2-6pm. Saturday: 11am-3pm or by appointment 96-456146

 



