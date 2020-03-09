March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Beggar fined by Larnaca court

By Gina Agapiou00
Larnaca court

Larnaca district court on Monday fined a panhandler €70 and seized €30 he had in his begging cup.

The beggar had been arrested on Spyros Kyprianou Avenue and subsequent investigations revealed he was renting an apartment and lived in Limassol.

The man appeared in court on Monday, which imposed the fine.



