March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Crossings to stay closed for at least one more day

By Evie Andreou016
The Ledra Street crossing which has remained closed for more than one week

The crossings of Ledra Street, Astromeritis, Lefka and Dherynia will remain closed for one more day pending the cabinet’s decision on Tuesday on how the issue will be handled, the government announced on Monday.

According to an official announcement, the ministerial committee appointed by the cabinet to manage the crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus decided on Monday for the four crossings to remain closed until Tuesday.

Cabinet will convene on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

The cabinet’s decision some 10 days ago to suspend the operation of the four crossings as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus provoked reactions in both communities.

Police on Saturday used teargas against demonstrators protesting against the government decision after some of them tried to break through the police line and reach the barriers temporarily installed at the Ledra Street crossing.

A protest is set to be held on Monday morning at the Ledra street crossing by groups opposing the closure of the crossing points.

 



