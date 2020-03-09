March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus Airways to make changes to flight schedule due to coronavirus

By Jonathan Shkurko0321

Cyprus Airways announced on Monday that the airline will make temporary changes to its flight schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement released by the airline said that they are offering the option to change the travel date without having to pay any penalty to passengers flying between March 9 and April 10 who bought their tickets before February 29.

People who booked their tickets directly with Cyprus Airways through the website are advised to contact the call centre for ticket changes

The airline also said they will cancel a number of flights in the months of March and April, but they haven’t yet specified which routes will be affected.

Passengers will be informed about their cancelled flights via the email they provided at the time of the booking.



Related posts

Applications for mortgage relief scheme well below expectations

Elias Hazou

Disy leader calls for decisive action on migration

Jean Christou

Rush to track down contacts of Nicosia doctor with coronavirus (Update 3)

Peter Michael

Thousands of runners expected at Cyprus marathon despite coronavirus cancellations

Bejay Browne

March is a ‘write-off’ for tourism bookings

Jean Christou

Unficyp halts Turkish Cypriot protesters in latest Ledra St demo

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign