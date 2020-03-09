March 9, 2020

Eide’s opinion is more relevant than that of Sigmund Freud

UN special envoy Espen Barth Eide

We must not forget the elephant in the room, Turkey.

Since the Greek junta coup and the Turkish invasion, Cyprus has had six presidents with Anastasiades being the seventh. He may not be the pick of the bunch, but what all presidents have in common, is the failure to achieve a solution according to the UN resolutions.

The obstacle is Turkey’s determination to conquer the whole of Cyprus. The “goodwill” of Turkey is evident. The then Turkish Prime Minister Mustafa Bülent Ecevit continuously declared that the Cyprus problem was solved by the Turkish invasion of 1974. When our Turkish Cypriot compatriots had enough after 30 years of total isolation and demanded the withdrawal of the Turkish troops, Erdogan told them “Who are you to tell me to take my troops home? I have martyrs there.”

Only a few days ago, President Erdogan and other Turkish extremists ruthlessly attacked Mr. Akinci and declared that Cyprus is Turkish and will remain Turkish. ” It is clear that Mustafa Akıncı is not worthy of the position he occupies. For this reason, it is inevitable and vital for him to immediately resign from the Presidency and submit to the will of the Turkish Cypriots. Akıncı and his followers should not forget that Cyprus is Turkish and it will remain Turkish. Under no circumstances will the blood of the martyrs spilled in the Pentadaktylos Mountains be wiped off”.

Mr. Espen Barth Eide the former UN General Secretary representative on Cyprus, who after years of being closely involved in the Cyprus problem, concluded: “That if it was only up to the Cypriots the Cyprus problem would have been solved a long time ago.”

When it comes to the Cyprus problem I think Mr. Eide’s opinion is more relevant than that of Sigmund Freud.

CK

