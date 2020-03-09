March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

EU executive tells Turkey to take migrants back from Greek border

By Reuters News Service00
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks on the first 100 days of the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of talks with President Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey must move refugees and migrants away from the Greek border.

“Finding a solution to this situation will require relieving the pressure that is put on the border,” von der Leyen told a news conference on Monday.

She said ensuring the right to asylum, support for both Turkey and Greece, as well as moving people – especially minors – stranded on the Greek islands to mainland Europe were immediately needed too.



