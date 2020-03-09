How to embrace ageing positively

By Lauren Taylor

When it comes to getting older, we’re bombarded with negative messages daily – and we appear to have simply accepted them as truth.

The anti-ageing product market is huge and there are endless misconceptions and stereotypes, which can become a self-fulfilling prophecy for some in later life.

“You very seldom hear anyone talk with a positive sense around getting older,” says Guy Robertson, author of new book, The Ten Steps Of Positive Ageing, who is on a mission to change how we view older age, and help people embrace the later stages of life with a positivity, happiness and purpose.

The saying, ‘You look good for your age’, may be intended as a compliment, but really, says Robertson, “it all stems from the idea that getting older is something to be resisted at all costs”.

It would be naive to say ageing doesn’t have any negative impact on physical health, but Robertson’s book explores research showing that the way we think about ageing can further impact health and wellbeing – positively as well as negatively.

One study tested whether or not people felt positive about getting older and, 20 years later, cross referenced their answers with death records. “They found that people who had negative attitudes towards their own ageing died on average about seven-and-a-half years earlier than people who had more positive attitudes,” Robertson says.

Although there’s always more to the picture of course, he highlights there are links between this mindset and health outcomes.

So is it possible to turn this way of thinking on its head – and live healthier, happier lives as we get older? Robertson notes there’s an “overwhelming amount” of research to indicate that an optimistic outlook is good for us – that it improves longevity, physical health and emotional wellbeing.

It’s not easy to suddenly switch your mindset of course, and Robertson isn’t advocating a “rose-tinted spectacle view of ageing” – because of course ageing does have its downsides, including losing loved ones and a loss of some of our physical and mental functioning.

“But that’s not the only story,” he stresses. “People get wiser, they tend to be much happier, they have more emotional stability, they have more time to do things they might not have been able to do when they were younger.”

He says we also develop a better sense of self as we age and an ability to see the bigger picture more clearly.

Robertson’s book explores 10 steps of positive ageing – including maintaining connections, adopting a mindful outlook, building resilience, and learning from your past – but he says a sense of purpose is “absolutely critical” for happy ageing. When retirement age hits, we’re frequently told to relax – it’s liberating! But what about after that?

What is our place in society after retirement? “There’s generally no accepted view of what you do then, apart from have some fun and look after the grandchildren,” Robertson says. “It’s not a great sense of fulfilment.”

It’s also important to remember that people in later life can, and do, provide a huge contribution to society – from grandchild care and volunteering, to the income tax they still pay.

So, after you lose that daily sense of achievement that work may have provided for the last 40 or so years, Robertson suggests finding something that can help replace it: volunteer, keep learning new skills, find a way to contribute that helps you feel satisfied.

Besides, we’re living longer – retirement age can span 20 or 30 years.

We spend our youth looking towards the future, often forgetting to focus on the present, while in retirement age we might not want to look towards the future. Robertson says it’s “really, really important” people don’t lose sight of the future though.

“The idea that the important time is age 20-50 is nonsensical. Every moment is really precious,” he says. “That 20 or 30 years will be better experience for us if we have a sense of where we want to go. What sort of place do you want to be living in? What sort of things do you want to have achieved in 20 years time? How do you want to look after your health?” The latter being arguably more important than it’s ever been.

As Robertson notes: “If you’ve got a direction you’re going in, you’re more likely to end up with something you want.”