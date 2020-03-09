March is a ‘write-off’ for tourism bookings

Cypriot hoteliers and Bank of Cyprus execs on Monday discussed ways to minimise shocks to the economy as a result of the spread of coronavirus in major tourism markets and in the airline industry.

“The two sides agreed that we obviously cannot change the developments that are taking place on an external, international scale but we must take steps to reduce the shocks in the Cypriot economy,” said Haris Loizides, the president of the Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe). “It was agreed that we must act proactively and not allow panic to prevail.”

Loizides met with Bank of Cyprus CEO Panicos Nicolaou and other members of the bank’s leadership responsible for marketing, international business and foreign exchange.

He acknowledged that March reservations had been seriously affected by developments, and that the month was a write-off essentially.

“We have to say that serious issues started to emerge for the month of March, and we think the month does not have any serious chance of recovering,” said Loizides.

“April also seems to be quite muted for reservations. We are waiting to see how coronavirus situation will unfold after the end of March.”

He expressed hoped that with the rise in temperatures, once ‘flu season’ was over, the situation might be more manageable. However, the summer season was looking unclear, he conceded. Asked about Easter bookings, Loizides declined to cite any figures, saying he didn’t want to delve into forecasting how much bookings might be reduced or by how much.

“As the temperature rises, we feel more optimistic that Cyprus will withstand this crisis,” Loizides added.

“Panic in such cases is not a good ally but precautionary measures are necessary. Let’s have a little patience and focus on our work, which is prevention. We must constantly take precautionary measures to be able to deal with the escalation of this crisis successfully,” he said.

He also urged all hoteliers to strictly adhere to the guidelines and instructions from the health ministry.

Asked how exactly the BoC was going to assist, the Pasyxe president said only that it was important to know that the bank was on the same wavelength in how to handle the effects on the economy.

Loizides said BoC was positive towards aiding the tourism industry and in promoting measures for hoteliers should the situation deteriorate further.

“There is good will on the part of the bank to work out ways to deal with any potential liquidity or other problems that may arise,” he said.

In a written statement from the BoC after the meeting, Nicolaou said the bank would continue to support the tourism industry.

Nicolaou agreed that concrete steps and initiatives needed to be taken by Cyprus to adapt to probable changes in travellers’ behaviours, and also possibly new preferences.

He acknowledged that the economy was already under certain pressures from both the coronavirus and from developments in migratory flows. “These are exogenous, international issues that we cannot influence,” he said, adding that the approach would be to take the necessary measures “to limit their impact”.

“Developments can potentially turn into opportunities,” he said.

BoC plans to continue meetings with various sectors of the economy to see how it could contribute to managing the various challenges.