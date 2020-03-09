Omonia and Anorthosis extend their lead at the top as playoffs begin

Omonia and Anorthosis extended their lead at the top of the Cyprus football championship to six points after defeating AEL and AEK respectively by the same 3-0 scoreline, while the the two teams just below them cancelled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Not even the most optimistic Omonia fan would have expected such an easy encounter at the Tsirion stadium in Limassol in their first playoff game against AEL.

Rookie forward Kakoullis was thrown in the deep end by Norwegian coach Henning Berg to spearhead Omonia’s frontline, dropping Matt Derbyshire to the bench.

The young striker vindicated Berg’s decision by opening the score in the 24th minute and overall putting in a very commanding display.

Gomes doubled the score after the break with Derbyshire, who had come on as a late substitute, hitting the third from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.

AEK’s Ivan Triscovski, who had scored twice against Anorthosis when the two sides met last week, got onto the scoresheet again, but this time scoring at the wrong end, giving the Famagusta team the lead in the 5th minute.

AEK goalkeeper Tonio was clearly at fault for Anorthosis’ second goal with the ball slipping between his legs following Okriasvilis’ feeble effort.

Shildenfeld made sure of the three points midway into the second half with Anorthosis’ third goal.

Elsewhere, Apollon and Apoel shared the points in an action-packed game in Limassol with both teams pushing for the winner until the last minute as the draw suited neither.

Apollon were on top for most of the first half and took the lead through former Apoel player Emilio Ensue.

Jensen equalised for Apoel, tapping into the net after his spot-kick was initially saved by Apollon goalkeeper Demetriou.

Both coaches agreed after the game that the result was a fair one, but Apoel’s Marinos Ouzounides seemed a bit more optimistic saying that he believes that both Apoel and Apollon will soon be snapping at the leaders’ heels.

In the bottom playoff group, nothing much changed as both games played over the weekend ended in draws.

In a pulsating encounter at the Ammochostos stadium, Ethnikos Achnas twice came back from behind to salvage a point with their second equaliser coming in added time through Kostofski.

Nea Salamina had opened the score in the 12th minute though Kingsley with Kone equalising with 20 minutes to go.

Salamina thought that they had wrapped up the points when Siathas them the lead again in the 87th minute before Kostofski’s very late strike.

In the other game, Olympiakos paid the price for some sloppy finishing against Enosis Neon Paralimniou.

Even when Varela had cancelled out Kofi’s opener midway into the second half, the Nicosia side still had chances to take the three points but their strikers had left their shooting boots at home.