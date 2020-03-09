March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police search for Turkish Cypriot woman reported missing from north

By Evie Andreou00
Belkis Durmus

Police on Monday were searching for a Turkish Cypriot woman was reported missing in the north on February 27 from her home in Trikomo, after it was reported she might be in the government-controlled areas.

The woman, Belkis Durmus (33) was reported missing by people close to her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to communicate with the nearest police station or the Nicosia authorities at 22-802222, or by using the citizen’s help hotline 1460.

 



Related posts

Cyprus deploys special forces to Greek-Turkish border

Jonathan Shkurko

Anastasiades to meet Prince Charles privately on March 19

Evie Andreou

President calls top EU officials ahead of Erdogan’s visit to Brussels

Source: Cyprus News Agency

15-year-old caught behind the wheel after crashing car

Evie Andreou

Road collapses in Paphos

Evie Andreou

Unficyp calls for protests to remain peaceful, crossings to stay closed another day (Update 2)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign