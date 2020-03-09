March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President calls top EU officials ahead of Erdogan’s visit to Brussels

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
President Nicos Anastasiades and Von Der Leyen in Brussels

President Nicos Anasasiades has had telephone conversations with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Layen, briefing them on the country’s positions regarding the immigration problem ahead of their meetings later on Monday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

In a written statement, Government Spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos said that President Anastasiades had a telephone conversation with Michel on Sunday and discussed the immigration problem, communicating to him Cyprus’ positions on the matter, which will be the focus of his meeting with Erdogan.

Michel, the statement said, assured him that he will inform him of developments and the outcomes of his meeting with Erdogan.

Anastasiades also announced via his account on Twitter that he had a telephone conversation with Von Der Layen on Monday morning.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

