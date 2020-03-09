March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund to take place behind closed doors

By Reuters News Service00
This week’s Champions League clash between Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund will take place behind closed doors due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, said the Paris police authority on Monday.

The game at Paris’ Parc des Princes stadium this Wednesday will see PSG go into the second-leg having lost the first tie in Dortmund 2-1.



