March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Road collapses in Paphos

By Evie Andreou073

Part of the Peyia to Akoursos road caved in on Sunday afternoon, police said urging motorists in the area to drive cautiously.

The caved in area is around two kilometres from the from Akoursos village.

The area has been cordoned off and traffic is being channelled through the right lane, which now operates as a two-way direction lane, police said.

 



