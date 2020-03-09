Rush to track down contacts of Nicosia doctor with coronavirus (Update 3)

The hunt is on for the contacts of a doctor at Nicosia general hospital who was infected with coronavirus during a trip to Britain, the ministry confirmed on Monday.

The 64-year-old heart surgeon is one of the first two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Cyprus.

The other is a 25-year-old Cypriot from Limassol.

The doctor returned from the United Kingdom on March 3 and was not tested upon his arrival, as Britain is not a high-risk country. It is reported he went back to work on March 4 even though he showed symptoms of the virus.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said it was ‘regrettable’ the man only reported to authorities on Sunday, March 8, after showing symptoms.

“This does complicate efforts by the ministry on the tracing we need to do on the contacts he had over the past five days,” he said.

He added the ministry is currently attempting to find the doctor’s contacts and inform them.

“The ministry will conduct test [on his contacts] to determine if they have the virus.”

“The process to track down the close contacts of the doctor, be they patients, colleagues, or family members has started,” the ministry said in a statement issued later on Monday.

The ministry is also trying to track his fellow passengers on the flight from the UK.

A sample will be taken from the individuals for testing, and they will also be instructed to self-isolate.

The 25-year-old, who had recently travelled from northern Italy, had been in self-isolation after being tested at the airport since returning from Milan on February 26. He was re-examined after he started showing symptoms on March 5, and re-entered self-isolation.

The cases are among the 42 people who were being tested for coronavirus on Monday by the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics. Three national guardsmen were tested for the virus. All three were negative, but two army camps on in Paphos and one in Nicosia were on lockdown.

Test results also came back negative for a group of private school students and their teachers who travelled from Larnaca to Barcelona in a transit flight through Athens, with a flight-attendant who was tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday evening, the health ministry also issued fresh instructions for travellers, saying individuals who visited the Hubei province in China, northern Italy, Iran, South Korea needed to be isolated and monitored by doctors.

The ministry also said individuals who travelled anywhere else in China, in central and southern Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Spain, and Greece (Achaia, Ilia, and Zakynthos provinces) need to be self-isolated for 14 days.

People who traveled to Switzerland, the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Singapore, and other areas of Greece were asked by the ministry to self-monitor, and report any symptoms, without any restrictions.

Ioannou said anyone, who believes they are displaying symptoms should contact the help line at 1420, and get tested.