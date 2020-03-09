March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Scientific conference on Cochlear Implants in Cyprus

By Press Release015

The Otorhinolaryngology (ORL) Clinic of the General Hospital of Nicosia organized on Saturday, March 7, 2020, the first Day of Cochlear Implants.  The event took place at the Shacolas Educational Centre for Clinical Medicine.

The cochlear implant is the only device that can replace one of the human senses. It converts sound into an electrical stimulus, which in turn stimulates the auditory nerve so that the signal is transferred to the brain. People who can receive a cochlear implant may be infants, children or adults.

In addition, speech, the most basic form of human communication, is a prerequisite for the integrity of this hearing system. But also in adults, hearing is necessary for daily communication, work, interpersonal relationships, music enjoyment and so many other aspects of human life. An interdisciplinary unit with professionals of various specialties, according to international practices, is operating at the Cochlear Implant Centre of the Otolaryngology Clinic of Nicosia General Hospital, in accordance with international practices, so that in addition to treatment, an effective counselling approach to patients and their families can be achieved.

Main Speakers at the event were MD, Dr.Med Andreas Anagiotos, surgeon otorhinolaryngologist at the General Hospital of Nicosia,

Andreas Aspris, Md, PhD, Director of the clinic, Elena Yiangou, PhD, CCC-SLP Speech Pathology specialised in Deaf Children. Maria Ioannou Doctor of Audiology, CCC-A, FAAA, Maria Kazantzi, MD, MSc(cand).

The ORL Clinic of the Nicosia General Hospital provides high quality care to patients, with state-of-the-art medical equipment for outpatient examinations and for the treatment of all surgical interventions. It also comprises of a fully equipped Audiology clinic.



