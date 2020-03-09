March 9, 2020

Temporary partition is fast approaching to becoming permanent.

Is partition just round the corner?

Another opinion with a hint of acceptance of the status quo.

Some CyProb observers like myself see the closing of the four checkpoints as a cynical ploy by Anastasiades to ‘introduce’ the next chapter in the status quo!

Things will ‘stay as they are’ but the so called unhindered gateways to the north and vice versa will have to be curtailed and become ‘less easy’ . I believe this is the first stage of telling GCs and TCs that the present temporary ‘partition’ is fast approaching to becoming ‘permanent’.

This has been forecast by many as a possible ‘solution’ since 1963 when the GCs first started challenging what they believed was the ‘unfair’ 1959 London and Zurich Agreements. The 70% – 30% power sharing in favour of the GCs is to this day considered ‘unfair’ to the GCs.

However, realistically the best case scenario of a ‘solution’ in 2020 seems to be a 50% – 50% power sharing agreement which the GCs are fiercely opposing.

The only other ‘solution’ to the CyProb is unfortunately partition.

NS

