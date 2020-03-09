March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Toâ et Moâ: a musical and comedy performance

By Eleni Philippou00

For comedy with a difference, a French event (with English surtitles) and a whole lot of music is coming up this week.

Swiss artist Sergio Belluz returns to Cyprus on Saturday with his comedy and musical performance titled Toâ et Moâ, meaning You and Me, together with mezzo-soprano Brigitte Balleys and pianist Marcia Dipold.

Hosted at the ARTos Foundation, the performance swings between a stand-up comedy and a recital, drawing from more than 100 years of classical francophone repertoire, where a couple of egocentrics are staged, bickering between two arias, over the ups and downs of married life.

For the last couple of years, Sergio Belluz has been touring with this performance around the world and has even performed in Cyprus in the past, in the framework of Francophonie 2018.

Now part of Francophonie 2020, Sergio along with Swizz soprano Brigitte and the Brazil-born pianist Marcia will bring their stand-up comedy/music act to Nicosia for a single performance.

 

Toâ et Moâ

Musical and stand-up comedy evening. March 14. ARTos Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30-9.45pm. Free



