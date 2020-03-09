March 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed (Updated)

By Staff Reporter
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Cyprus, the health minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday.

The two are a 25-year-old man from Limassol and 64-year-old health professional from Nicosia.

The cases are among the 42 people who were being tested for coronavirus on Monday

The 25-year-old, who had recently travelled from northern Italy, had been in self-isolation after being tested at the airport since returning from Milan on February 26. He was re-examined after he started showing symptoms on March 5, and re-entered self-isolation.

The health professional had returned from Britain on March 3 and had reported to medics on March 8. He works at a public health facility in the capital Nicosia and had had previous contact with patients, Ioannou said.

He had not been not tested at the airport, according to the minister, as the UK is not a high-risk country.

Ioannou said the 64-year-old did not enter self-isolation and came into contact with other people over the following days since his return.

He said it was “regrettable” that the second patient only reported to authorities on Sunday.

“This does complicate efforts by the ministry on the tracing we need to do on the contacts he had over the past five days,” he said.

He added the ministry is currently attempting to find the health professional’s contacts and inform them.

“The ministry will conduct test [on his contacts] to determine if they have the virus.”

Ioannou said anyone, who believes they are displaying symptoms should contact the help line at 1420, and get tested.

 



Staff Reporter

