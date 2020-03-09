Unficyp calls for protests to remain peaceful, crossings to stay closed another day (Update 1)

Unficyp on Monday called on protesters to refrain from any action along the buffer zone that might disturb public order.

In the face of new protests being organised, Unficyp spokesman Aleem Siddique said public safety was the peacekeeping force’s priority.

Although Unficyp advocates the right to peaceful demonstrations, unauthorised activities in the buffer sone were strictly prohibited, he said.

“We call on all demonstrators to refrain from any actions that disrupt public order,” Siddique added.

He said Unficyp had strengthened its presence on the ground and was “coordinating its actions closely with both sides to maintain peace.”

The announcment came after the government said that crossings at Ledra Street, Astromeritis, Lefka and Dherynia would remain closed for one more day pending the cabinet’s decision on Tuesday on how the issue will be handled.

According to an official announcement, the ministerial committee appointed by the cabinet to manage the crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus decided on Monday for the four crossings to remain closed until Tuesday.

The cabinet will convene on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

The cabinet’s decision some 10 days ago to suspend the operation of the four crossings as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus provoked reactions in both communities.

Police on Saturday used teargas against demonstrators protesting against the government decision after some of them tried to break through the police line and reach the barriers temporarily installed at the Ledra Street crossing.

A protest is set to be held on Monday morning at the Ledra street crossing by groups opposing the closure of the crossing points.

Police said five officers were injured during the scuffles last Saturday.

Police chief Kypros Michaelides, condemned the incident and the attacks against the officers on duty by Turkish Cypriot protesters and said he had given orders for the incident to be investigated. Anyone found to have committed any offence will be prosecuted, he said.

Michealides said that the Cyprus police are charged with keeping law and order and “will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands and disturb the peace by assaulting and swearing at police officers on duty.”