March 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

A Tuesday of cello and piano

By Eleni Philippou00

Look ahead to next week with a show by two of the world’s most celebrated soloists – Marc Coppey and Peter Laul – who will head to Nicosia’s Shoe Factory.

French cellist Coppey first came to international attention in 1988 when, at the age of 18, he won the First Prize and the Special Prize in the Leipzig Bach Competition. It was there he also first came to the notice of Sir Yehudi Menuhin who invited Coppey to perform with him and Victoria Postnikova as the Tchaikovsky Trio in Moscow and Paris – a collaboration documented on film by the eminent film director Bruno Monsaingeon.

In 1989, Coppey was invited to the Evian Festival and his solo career quickly took off thereafter. Nowadays, he is considered to be one of the leading cellists in the world, appearing as a soloist with numerous important orchestras and boasting an impressive discography, which has received great critical acclaim.

Russian pianist Laul was the First Prize winner as well as the Special Prize winner at the Bremen International Piano Competition in 1995, and the First Prize winner at the Scriabin International Piano Competition in Moscow in 2000. He regularly appears as a soloist with legendary orchestras, while his memorable recital performances have taken him to the most illustrious venues in the world.

For their recital in Nicosia, Coppey and Laul will join forces in an impressive programme comprising works for cello and piano by Beethoven, Shostakovich, Fauré and Strauss.

 

Cello and Piano

Concert by Marc Coppey and Peter Laul. March 17. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10-15



Related posts

Film review: The Way Back ***

Preston Wilder

Music in Paphos

Eleni Philippou

Toâ et Moâ: a musical and comedy performance

Eleni Philippou

Fengaros Music Village all set for 2020

Eleni Philippou

Film review: Judy *

Preston Wilder

Arte-facts of Aphrodite

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign