March 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Berlin to take in up to 100 children from Greek refugee camps

By Reuters News Service00
A migrant from Afghanistan holds his daughter as they wait on a road side near Turkey's Ipsala border crossing with Greece's Kipi, in Edirne, Turkey March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The city of Berlin will take in 80 to 100 children from Greek refugee camps, the German capital’s senator for interior affairs told broadcaster RTL on Tuesday.

European politicians are struggling to agree on what to do about tens of thousands of migrants trying to enter EU-member Greece since Ankara said last month it would no longer keep them.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition parties said on Monday they were ready to take in several hundred children from Greek camps together with other EU countries. They said they would target children who were sick or younger than 14 and unaccompanied.

Asked when the children could arrive in the Berlin, interior affairs senator Andreas Geisel told the broadcaster: “It now depends on how quickly the German government implements this decision. I think it’s more like today than tomorrow.”

Turkey wants more European support for hosting some 3.6 million refugees from Syria which it agreed to in 2016 in exchange for billions of euros in aid under a deal with the EU to keep a lid on migration to Europe.



Related posts

Italy extends coronavirus lockdown to whole country as new cases surge

Reuters News Service

EU tells Turkey to pull migrants back from Greek border (update)

Reuters News Service

Stocks savaged, bars deserted, prisons in uproar as coronavirus spreads

Reuters News Service

‘Premature’ to cancel UK sporting events

Press Association

EU seeks to tackle coronavirus as Italy locks down north, prisoners riot

Reuters News Service

Erdogan to seek more EU help for refugees stuck in Turkey

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign