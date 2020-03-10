March 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Charles’ and Camilla’s visit to Cyprus in doubt

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Prince Charles

The official visit of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Cyprus, scheduled to take place from Wednesday March 18 to Saturday March 21, is now being discussed at the British High Commission (BHC), following the new guidelines issued by the ministry of health imposing compulsory self-isolation for 14 days for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom.

A source told Cyprus Mail the BHC was aware of the new regulations issued on Tuesday “and will take a decision regarding the visit as soon as possible.”

There is a possibility that Charles’ and Camilla’s visit, the couple’s first joint one to Cyprus, will have to be postponed or cancelled.

The visit would be the first Royal visit to the island outside of the British bases since Queen Elizabeth visited in 1993 for the Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting and takes place in the year of the 60th anniversary year of Cyprus’ independence.

According to the BHC, the programme would aim to celebrate the historic ties between the UK and Cyprus and their peoples, shared membership of the Commonwealth, and the forward-looking modern relationship between the countries in areas such as education and science.



